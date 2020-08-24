Full Year 2020 Shaver Shop Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Shaver Shop's results presentation and -- sorry, investor conference call for the financial year ended 30th of June 2020. Please note that today's call is being recorded. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Presenting today will be Cameron Fox, Shaver Shop's CEO and Managing Director; Larry Hamson, Shaver Shop's CFO and Company Secretary; together with Allana May, Shaver Shop's Chief Marketing Officer. If you wish to follow along with the slides, Shaver Shop's presentation has been lodged with the ASX and is also available from Shaver Shop's Investor Center website.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Cameron Fox. Please go ahead, Cameron.



Cameron Fox - Shaver Shop Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. When we take you through the presentation, you will see that our omni-retail initiatives have been a key driver of growth over the past 12 to 18 months. And as highlighted in our market