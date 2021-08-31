Full Year 2021 Shaver Shop Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Presenting today will be Cameron Fox, Shaver Shop's CEO and Managing Director; and Larry Hamson, Shaver Shop's CFO and Company Secretary.



Cameron Fox - Shaver Shop Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Jen. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. We are pleased to present our results presentation for the 2021 financial year, a defining year for Shaver Shop on a number of levels. First, as we'll take you through shortly, we posted another year of record financial results, this time smashing our NPAT record up 68.3% to $17.5 million, which is at the top end of our guidance range.