Shaver Shop Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Broderick Ernst George Arnhold - Shaver Shop Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, and welcome. My name is Brodie Arnhold, and I'm the Chairman of Shaver Shop Group Limited. Today, we're holding our second virtual AGM using streaming technology provided by our share register, Link Market Services. We, as your Directors, would have preferred to been able to meet face-to-face, of course. This is -- fingers crossed, this is the last year we'll host our AGM virtually. However, given the global pandemic and ongoing difficulties in traveling and meeting safety, a virtual AGM is considered the most appropriate approach again this year.



Please bear with us if we encounter any technical difficulties. We doubt there'll be any. But if we do experience any technical issues today, a short recess or adjournment may be required depending on the number of shareholders and directors being affected. If this occurs, I will advise you accordingly.



I draw your attention to Slide 2 regarding forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. It's now 11:00 a.m.