Half Year 2023 Shaver Shop Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Shaver Shop's Results Presentation and Investor Conference Call for the Half Year Ended 31st December 2022. Please note that today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Presenting today will be Cameron Fox, Shaver Shop's CEO and Managing Director; and Larry Hamson, Shaver Shop's CFO and Company Secretary. If you wish to follow along with the slides, Shaver Shop's presentation has been launched with the ASX and is also available from Shaver Shop's Investor Center website.



I will now hand you over to Cameron Fox. Please go ahead.



Cameron Fox - Shaver Shop Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thanks for joining us today. It's a pleasure to once again be here to update you on our financial results this time for the first half of the 2023 financial year. Our agenda is very consistent with previous presentations. I'll hit the highlights from the first half before handing over to Larry, who will take you through the financial results in more detail. We'll