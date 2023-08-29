Q2 2023 Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / NTS GMT

Remilekun Ishola Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC-IR



Good day, and welcome to Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC half-year 2023 financial results presentation hall. My name is Remilekun Ishola, Head, Investor Relations and Strategy Enablement.



Please note that there will be a presentation by the management of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC led by Dr. Demola Sogunle. After the presentation, you would have the opportunity to ask questions. (Event Instructions)



I will now hand over to Dr. Demola Sogunle for his presentation. Thank you.



Demola Sogunle - Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC - Chief Executive, Executive Director



Thank you very much, Remi. Good day, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, and thank you once again for joining us. We must have sent our presentation comprising 54 slides. Once again, you are welcome to Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC financial results presentation for the six months period ended June 30, 2023.



If you go with me very, very quickly to slide 4 on our deck, there, you will see the reasons we exist as Stanbic IBTC Holdings. We are talking about