Straker Translations Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 04:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Straker Translations Limited 2020 Annual Meeting.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Phil Norman, Chairman. Please go ahead.



Philip Norman - Straker Translations Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon to everybody who's joined us online.



My name is Phil Norman, and it's my pleasure as Chairman to welcome you all to this annual meeting of Straker Translations Limited, our second as a publicly listed company. Thanks for your attendance. It being 2:00 Australian Eastern standard time and 4:00 New Zealand standard time, the nominated time for the meeting, and having been informed that a quorum is present, I now declare the meeting open.



There's some housekeeping which I'd now like to deal with. I'll take a few moments to explain how the meeting and voting procedures which we'll be using today work. My fellow director Paul Wilson will act as Deputy Chair for the purposes of this meeting and would continue to run proceeding should there be any