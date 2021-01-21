Jan 21, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Grant Straker - Straker Translations Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Welcome, everybody, to this presentation on the Lingotek acquisition that we have announced today. And so I will jump straight into the presentation now, and we will have some ability for Q&A at the end of the session.



So this is about what are we buying. So Straker is purchasing U.S.-based translation-technology company Lingotek. This is a transformational acquisition for us, specifically on top of the IBM deal that we announced in the latter stages of last year, our last calendar year. And combined, this really does change the nature of our business, the size of our business and the footprint of the business, and really gives us strong momentum going into FY '22.



So why are we acquiring Lingotek? As you've seen in our previous 7 acquisitions, it's predominantly around customer acquisition, the acquisition of these relationships with large enterprises, our ability to embed ourselves inside of those enterprises and then grow revenue from them.



Lingotek is a little bit different. It has some very