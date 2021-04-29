Q4 2021 Straker Translations Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT

Grant Straker - Straker Translations Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Hello, everybody, and welcome to the Straker Translations FY '21 Q4 Foresee Cash Flow Activities Update. This should be relatively brief presentation, just to go with some of the key highlights of our activities statement and what has been happening through the quarter.



So I'll just skip over the disclosure stuff. But firstly, I just want to talk some highlights of the revenue in the quarter. And I guess there's a couple of things that are really good to understand about the revenue. One is that we've had pro forma revenue of more than $41 million for FY '21 when you include Lingotek. And one of the things that you'll see through this presentation is that we haven't fully onboarded all of the IBM revenue from that contract yet. So it's just worth bearing in mind that we're tracking, say, above $41 million, and there's still that significant IBM contract that has got a fair bit of on-ramp to go. And secondly, just the way that margins really help us, help any business, and I guess it's something that I have known ever