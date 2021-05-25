Full Year 2021 Straker Translations Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Grant Straker - Straker Translations Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Welcome, everybody, to this Straker Translations full year results presentation. My name is Grant Straker, I'm the CEO; and I'm joined here with our Chief Financial Officer, David Ingram, who's just sitting to the side of me. And we'll be available to answer some Q&A at the end.



So I'll just skip to Page 3. So we've always maintained -- in terms of the highlights for FY '21, we've always maintained -- we have aspirations to be a $100 million revenue company, and FY '21 moved us further towards that goal. The Lingotek acquisition and IBM deal both played a major significant part in moving that forward. Our business has an excellent management team who continues to run the company with a focus on increased shareholder value through accurate execution of our plans. And you can see this in our ability to successfully navigate COVID, while keeping costs under control, growing our revenue and investing in future growth through innovation. All not too easy in a pretty disrupted year.



You can't get away from the