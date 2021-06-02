Straker Translations Ltd Capital Raising Presentation Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jun 02, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Grant Straker

Straker Translations Limited - CEO



=====================

Grant Straker - Straker Translations Limited - CEO



Welcome, everybody. My name is Grant Straker, and I am the CEO and Founder of Straker. Welcome to the presentation where I will take you through what we do, how we have a competitive advantage driven through AI and technology in a $50 billion-plus industry while we are raising capital today to continue our recent strong growth to drive further shareholder value.



So, I'll just come down to slide three here. So the main points here are that we had $41 million of pro-forma revenue in FY 2021, which is around 48% growth on our FY 2020 statutory numbers. And we were roughly at breakeven, notwithstanding this was also a COVID-19 year, so obviously had its moments. And we are focused on growth initiatives, and that is the primary purpose of the capital raise.



For those of you that aren't familiar with Straker, we