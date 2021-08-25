Straker Translations Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT

Grant Straker - Straker Translations Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Straker Annual General Meeting.



My name is Grant Straker, and I'm -- it's a pleasure to welcome you all here today.



As I'm sure you'll understand, we are providing this AGM virtually due to the level 4 lockdown in New Zealand, so many of us are operating from what I would call less-than-optimal locations. And as I'm sure you'll all understand, that is the nature of the business world at the moment.



So without further ado, I would like to hand over to our Chairman, Phil Norman, to begin the formal proceedings of this AGM. And we'll now just bring up his presentation.



Phil?



Philip Norman - Straker Translations Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, Grant. Good afternoon to everybody who's joined us online.



My name is Phil Norman. And it's my pleasure as Chairman to welcome you to this annual meeting of Straker Translations Limited, which is our third as a publicly