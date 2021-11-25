Half Year 2021 Straker Translations Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Grant Straker - Straker Translations Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to this H1 FY '22 half year presentation. My name's Grant Straker, I'm the Co-Founder and CEO. And look, it's my pleasure to take everybody through these results. And we're very proud of these results, and we think that they are in line with what we told the market we would deliver. And yes, look, it's just a really exciting time for Straker right now. It's good to see that I had a classic -- one of my typos on the front there saying the presentation will [be beginning]. So -- but look, let me just jump straight in to the financial highlights.



So look, really, I guess, if I go back 12 months ago, we were being told by investors, look, we needed to get an increase in revenue growth. We needed to show that -- we needed to show that there was some gross profit -- gross margin increases and that we can continue the growth. And look, it's really pleasing to see that all of those things are being achieved. And I think that our growth is on a scale and par with the leading tech stocks on