May 31, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* David Ingram
Straker Translations Limited - CFO
* Grant Straker
Straker Translations Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
=====================
Grant Straker - Straker Translations Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Grant Straker, and I'm here today with David Ingram, our CFO, to give you our full year results for FY '22.
So this should take roughly, the presentation, 15 to 20 minutes. We will have a Q&A at the end. (Operator Instructions) If we see some relevant questions through the presentation, we may try and answer them, but most likely, we will wait until the end of the presentation.
So first of all, I want to jump into our highlights. Now we've set off with the plan at the start of FY '22 on what we will achieve. We'll let the market know on what we were going to do. And we've outperformed on pretty much all of the key metrics that we've set
