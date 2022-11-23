Nov 23, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Presentation

Nov 23, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* David Ingram

Straker Translations Limited - CFO

* Grant Straker

Straker Translations Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



=====================

Grant Straker - Straker Translations Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everybody, or good morning, if you're in Australia, and welcome to this Straker STG half year results presentation. So on the call today, you will have myself, Grant Straker, the CEO and Founder; and then David Ingram, who is our Chief Financial Officer. So just for clarity, one thing I do like to always confirm is that we are actually a New Zealand financial year. So we're a March year-end. So our half year is at the end of September. So just so that it's not aligned with the usual Australian financial year.



So I'll start off with the financial highlights. So look, it was a very strong year sorry, I'll just move a couple of things on my screen. If you don't mind for a second. So a