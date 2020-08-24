Full Year 2020 Super Retail Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Super Retail Group's Full Year Results Presentation. Today's call will be hosted by Mr. Anthony Heraghty, Managing Director and CEO of Super Retail Group; and Mr. David Burns, Chief Financial Officer of Super Retail Group. Today's call is for investors and analysts only. Media seeking access to management should contact Kate Carini, whose details are on today's ASX announcement. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Anthony Heraghty. Please go ahead.



Anthony Michael Heraghty - Super Retail Group Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Well, thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, to Super Retail Group's full year results presentation. In terms of the structure for today's presentation, I will talk to you about how the business has responded to the challenges of COVID-19, call out our financial and operating highlights for the year and also talk to our divisional performance. I'll then ask David, our Chief Financial Officer, to provide more detail on the full year financial results. And then finally, I