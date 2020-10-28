Super Retail Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Sally Anne Majella Pitkin - Super Retail Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Good morning and welcome to the 17th Annual General Meeting of Super Retail Group. My name is Sally Pitkin, and I'm the Chair of your company. The time is now 11:30. And as we have a quorum of members present, I declare the Annual General meeting open.



As this meeting is being held virtually with shareholders present in many different locations, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the country on which we each are present and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



Today's meeting is our first virtual AGM, which we consider appropriate because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We want to protect the health and safety of people while enabling shareholder engagement and participation. If we experience any technical issues today, we may need a short recess, but I will let you know if that occurs.



I would now like to introduce you to each of your directors. Joining me here in Strathpine,