Full Year 2021 Super Retail Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Super Retail Group's FY '21 Full Year Results Presentation. Today's presentation will be hosted by CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Anthony Heraghty; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. David Burns. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is for investors only. Media wishing to speak to management should contact Kate Carini, whose contact details appear at the bottom of today's ASX announcement. I would now like to hand over to Mr. Heraghty to begin today's presentation.



Anthony Michael Heraghty - Super Retail Group Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Well, good morning, and welcome, everyone, to Super Retail Group's full year results presentation. In terms of structure, I'll begin by speaking to some of the financial, operating and ESG highlights for the period. And then I'll provide a brief overview of our corporate strategy with a particular focus on 3 of our strategic pillars. I'll also discuss our divisional performance before asking our Chief Financial Officer, David Burns, who's joining us on the call from