Super Retail Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Sally Anne Majella Pitkin - Super Retail Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Good morning. I am Sally Pitkin, the Chair of Super Retail Group, and I'm delighted to welcome you to the 18th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Super Retail Group. The time is now 11:30 a.m. Brisbane time, and as we have a quorum of members present, I declare the Annual General Meeting open.



As this meeting is being held virtually with shareholders present in many locations, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the country on which we are each present and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



Today's meeting is our second virtual Annual General Meeting, which we considered appropriate because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We want to protect the health and safety of our shareholders and our team while enabling shareholder engagement and participation. If we experience any technical issues today, a short recess or an adjournment may be required, depending on the number of