Half Year 2022 Super Retail Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Super Retail Group FY '22 Half Year Results Presentation. Today's presentation will be hosted by CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Anthony Heraghty; and CFO, Mr. David Burns. (Operator Instructions) Today's presentation is for investors only. Members of the press who would like to access -- who would like access to management should contact Kate Carini, whose contact details appear at the bottom of today's ASX announcements.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Anthony Heraghty to begin the presentation.



Anthony Michael Heraghty - Super Retail Group Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to Super Retail Group's half year results presentation. In terms of the structure of today's presentation, I'll begin by speaking to some of the financial and operating highlights for the period before talking to the performance of each of the brands. And then I'll ask our Chief Financial Officer, David Burns, who's joining me from Sydney. Good morning, David.



David