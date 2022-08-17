Aug 17, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Super Retail Group's FY '22 Full Year Results Presentation. Today's call will be hosted by CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Anthony Heraghty; and CFO, Mr. David Burns. (Operator Instructions) This presentation is for investors and analysts only, media seeking access to management should contact Kate Carini, whose contact details appear at the bottom of today's ASX announcement.
I would now like to hand over to Mr. Anthony Heraghty to begin the presentation. Please go ahead.
Anthony Michael Heraghty - Super Retail Group Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Super Retail Group's full year results presentation. Joining me this morning is our Chief Financial Officer, David Burns. Morning, David.
David J. Burns - Super Retail Group Limited - CFO
Good morning.
Anthony Michael Heraghty - Super Retail Group Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director
All right. In terms of the structure for today's presentation, I
Full Year 2022 Super Retail Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 17, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...