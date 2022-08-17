Full Year 2022 Super Retail Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



I would now like to hand over to Mr. Anthony Heraghty to begin the presentation.



Anthony Michael Heraghty - Super Retail Group Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Super Retail Group's full year results presentation. Joining me this morning is our Chief Financial Officer, David Burns. Morning, David.



David J. Burns - Super Retail Group Limited - CFO



Good morning.



Anthony Michael Heraghty - Super Retail Group Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



All right. In terms of the structure for today's presentation, I