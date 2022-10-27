Super Retail Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Sally Anne Majella Pitkin - Super Retail Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Good morning, everyone. I am Sally Pitkin, Chair of Super Retail Group, and I'm delighted to welcome you to our 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. I note that a quorum is present, and I formally declare the meeting open. For those of us gathered in person today, we are meeting on the home lands of the Turrbal and Jagera people, and I would like to acknowledge the Traditional Owners and recognize their continuing connection to land waters and culture. We pay our respects to the elders past, present and emerging and extend that respect to any Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people here today.



Safety is our highest priority at Super Retail Group, so I now need to outline the emergency procedures for this venue. The emergency exit path for this room is via the doors behind you, and we all then need to proceed to the fire stairs located behind the lift lobby that we would have entered upon arrival. So we just need to make sure we've identified those exits. And of course, in the event of an emergency,