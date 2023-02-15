Half Year 2023 Super Retail Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions) Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Super Retail Group's FY '23 Half Year Results Presentation.



Today's presentation will be hosted by Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Anthony Heraghty; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. David Burns. There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the call.



Today's call is for investors only. Members of the press seeking access to management should contact Kate Carini, whose contact details appear at the bottom of today's ASX announcement.



I would now like to hand over to Mr. Anthony Heraghty to begin today's presentation.



Anthony Michael Heraghty - Super Retail Group Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Joining me today is David Burns, our Chief Financial Officer. Good morning, David.



David J. Burns - Super Retail Group Limited - CFO



Good morning, everyone.



Anthony Michael Heraghty - Super Retail Group Limited - Group MD, CEO &