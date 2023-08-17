Full Year 2023 Super Retail Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Anthony Michael Heraghty - Super Retail Group Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator and welcome everyone to Super Retail Group's full year results presentation. In terms of the structure for today's presentation, I'll begin by speaking to some of our financial, operating, and ESG highlights for the period before speaking the performance of each of the brands. Our Chief Financial Officer, David Burns, who's joining me here today