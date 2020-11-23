Money3 Corporation Limited - Special Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2020 / NTS GMT

Simon Hinsley - Money3 Corporation Limited - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Money3's investor webinar on the 23rd of November 2020, which will discuss the announcement this morning regarding the $250 million securitization warehouse facility and the Q1 update. From the company today, we have CEO and Managing Director, Scott Baldwin; and CFO, Siva Subramani. Scott and Siva will provide a short presentation, and then we'll throw it over to Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now hand over to Scott and Siva to get started. Thanks, guys.



Scott Joseph Baldwin - Money3 Corporation Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Simon, and thank you to all the investors that have joined the call today. This is a long-awaited announcement. I know that for many of you, this has been well over 12 months sitting there waiting for this to happen. So we're very delighted that this milestone has been achieved for the company, really setting us up for future growth for years to come. As we say in our media release, this really is the cornerstone between us