Money3 Corp Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Stuart Robertson - Money3 Corporation Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I hereby declare the meeting open. My name is Stuart Robertson, and I'm the Chairman of Money3 Corporation Limited and an independent Nonexecutive Director. I also sit on the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee.



With me today is Scott Baldwin, our Managing Director; Symon Brewis-Weston, who is an Independent Nonexecutive Director. Symon is also the Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee. And finally, Kate Robb, who is also an Independent Nonexecutive Director. Kate is the Chair of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.



Also in the room, we have our Company Secretary, Terri Bakos; and Chief Financial Officer, Siva Subramani. And from our auditors, BDO, James Mooney.



On behalf of the directors, I welcome our shareholders, staff and associated stakeholders to our