Full Year 2021 Money3 Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Simon Hinsley - Money3 Corporation Limited - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Money3's Results Call for the Financial Year 2021.



On the call today from the company, we have Managing Director, Scott Baldwin; and Chief Financial Officer, Siva Subramani. The format of today's call will be Scott and Siva will go through the investor presentation released on the ASX this morning, and then shortly thereafter, we'll host a Q&A segment, which you can ask a question via the Q&A button at the bottom of the screen.



I'll now hand it over to Scott and Siva to get started. Thanks very much.



Scott Joseph Baldwin - Money3 Corporation Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you for the introduction, Simon, and thank you, shareholders and other interested parties for taking the time to listen to Siva and I today. We will step through the PowerPoint presentation, which is on the screen or available on the ASX.



So just the highlights of last year. I won't go through them individually, but as you can see, very strong set of