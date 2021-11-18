Money3 Corp Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Stuart Robertson - Money3 Corporation Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Stuart Robertson, and I'm the Chairman of Money3 Corporation Limited.



On behalf of the Board, I'd like to welcome and thank you for taking the time to attend our 2021 Annual General Meeting of the company. As this is our second AGM to be held via an online format, I acknowledge that this format may still be unfamiliar to some people and assure you that you'll have the same opportunity to participate today as you would at a physical meeting. This includes being able to ask questions through our telephone system and the online platform and also vote using an electronic voting card online. I'll discuss these processes a little later.



If you're having any difficulties in navigating the portal, I encourage you to download the online portal guide from the bottom right-hand side of your screen. If we experience technical issues that impact the meeting, I'll assess the circumstances and communicate further with you. If this is impossible, you will be e-mailed