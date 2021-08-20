Full Year 2021 Selfwealth Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 20, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 20, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Rob Edgley

SelfWealth Limited - Chairman

* Cath Whitaker

SelfWealth Limited - CEO

* Jarrod Purchase

SelfWealth Limited - General Manager, Marketing



Thank you very much. Welcome, everybody, to our FY '21 results presentation. I'd like to introduce our CEO, Cath Whitaker. Cath joined us in April this year and has been extremely busy for the last four months. And today will probably be the first time, many of you will have the chance to hear from her. We're very thrilled with Cath joining and she's already made a huge impact to the company and is really the key person in terms of executing the strategy that we've outlined recently. We haven't got a large amount of slides today to go through. So, we're going to leave plenty of time for questions at the end. We've got Jarrod Purchase on the phone as well. He's going to be reading out the questions on