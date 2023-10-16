Oct 16, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT
Presentation
Oct 16, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Kirsten Thomson
Symbol Strategic Communications - IR
* Paul Cullinan
SelfWealth Limited - Acting CEO
* Christine Christian
SelfWealth Limited - Chair & Independent Non-Executive Director
=====================
Operator
Thank you for standing by and welcome to the SelfWealth FY23 annual results presentation. I would like to advise all participants that this conference is being recorded. Thank you.
I'd now like to welcome Kirsten Thomson to begin the conference. Kirsten, over to you.
Kirsten Thomson - Symbol Strategic Communications - IR
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for calling in today for the investor update. I have with us our Chair, Christine Christian; and Acting CEO, Paul Cullinan. They're going to run through the results. The slides have been lodged with the ASX. And following that, we will have a short time for some questions, wrapping up at around 11 AM
Selfwealth Ltd Investor Presentation Transcript
Oct 16, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...