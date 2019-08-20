Full Year 2019 Seven West Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Well, good morning, and welcome to the Full Year Financial Results for Seven West Media for 2019. I'm James Warburton, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Seven West Media. Joining me on the call today is Warwick Lynch, our Chief Financial Officer. I'm absolutely delighted to be here today, to be back in the media industry that I love and enjoy and at the company where my previous stint of 8 years were some of the most enjoyable and rewarding of my career.



I'd also like to thank the Seven West Media Board for the opportunity to lead the phase -- the next phase of the company's transformation. I'd like to acknowledge the fantastic