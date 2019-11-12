Seven West Media Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Kerry Matthew Stokes - Seven West Media Limited - Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I'm Kerry Stokes, Chairman of Seven West Media. Welcome to this Annual General Meeting of the company. There is a quorum present, and I'm pleased to declare the meeting open.



First, let me introduce my 5 Board members: John Alexander. They've all got their names in front, so -- but John Alexander; David Evans; Michael Malone; Jeff Kennett; Ryan Stokes; Michael Ziegelaar; James Warburton, of course, our Managing Director. Peter Gammell is an apology today. He's overseas on business and regrets he cannot be here. But I didn't mention our new director either. Okay. And he will retire at the end of this meeting. Also joining us is Warren Coatsworth, our Company Secretary. We have representative of KPMG, are also present at today's meeting.



If as a holder of ordinary shares or a proxy or authorized representative you'd like to ask any questions or address the meeting, I'll take questions during the course of the meeting, which relate to the resolution being put. Questions relating to general business will be