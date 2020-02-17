Half Year 2020 Seven West Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

James R. Warburton - Seven West Media Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Well, thank you, and good morning, and welcome to the financial results presentation for Seven West Media for the first half of the 2020 financial year. I'm James Warburton, the Managing Director and CEO of Seven West Media. Joining me on the call today is Jeff Howard, our newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, who joined 3 weeks ago.



I'm delighted Jeff has joined us. I wanted to accelerate and upscale our transformation process of Seven West Media, and Jeff has extensive M&A and broader media experience as well as considerable credentials in optimizing capital structures.



This morning, I'll take you through our results for the 6-month period