Seven West Media Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Kerry Matthew Stokes - Seven West Media Limited - Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I'm Kerry Stokes, Chairman of Seven West Media. Welcome to this Annual General Meeting of the company. In light of social distancing requirements, the Australian and New South Wales governments currently have in place temporary changes in legislation. Allowing the convening of online, the Board has decided in the interest of health and safety of shareholders and staff to hold this year's meeting virtually.



There is a quorum present, and I'm pleased to declare the meeting open. First, let me introduce the members of the Board: Colette Garnsey; Ryan Stokes; James Warburton, our Managing Director, James Warden. Attending us remotely are John Alexander, Teresa Dyson, David Evans, Michael Malone and Michael Ziegelaar. Also joining us is Jeff Howard, our Chief Financial Officer; and Warren Coatsworth, our Company Secretary. Representatives from our auditors are also present at today's meeting.



If as a holder of ordinary shares or a proxy or authorized representative, you'd like to ask any questions, I'll take