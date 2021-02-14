Half Year 2021 Seven West Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

James R. Warburton - Seven West Media Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the first half 2021 financial results for Seven West Media from 7NEWS in Martin Place. Thank you for taking the time to join us. I'm James Warburton, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Seven West Media. And joining me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Howard. Today, Jeff and I will take you through our results, the progress on our strategy, our focus for the next 12 months and provide you with a trading update. For those joining us via video, this presentation covers a summary of the key points included in the results presentation lodged with the ASX this morning. After the presentation, we will take questions from investors and analysts.



On Page 2, our normal disclaimer.



Seven West Media delivered a strong and improved performance in the December half and made significant progress in our transformation strategy. The advertising market has improved materially since the lows of April to September, with October to January returning to growth and Seven's forward