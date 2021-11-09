Seven West Media Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Seven West Media acknowledges the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of the country we are meeting on today. We pay our respects to elders past and present and extend that respect to all First Nations people present today.



Kerry Matthew Stokes - Seven West Media Limited - Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I'm Kerry Stokes, Chairman of Seven West Media. Welcome to this Annual General Meeting of the company. Due to the impact of COVID-19, and the interests of health and safety of shareholders, staff, and other stakeholders, the Board has decided to hold 2021 AGM online rather than in a physical location. There is a quorum present, and I'm pleased to declare this meeting open and I'll introduce the members of the board to you now.



I'm joined in the room by Colette Garnsey, Ryan Stokes, John Alexander, and James Warburton, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Seven West Media.



Attending this meeting remotely are Teresa Dyson, David Evans, Michael Malone and Michael