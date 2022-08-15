Full Year 2022 Seven West Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Seven West Media acknowledges the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of the country we are meeting on today. We pay our respects to Elders past and present and extend that respect to all First Nations people present today.



James R. Warburton - Seven West Media Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Seven West Media's full year financial results for 2022. I'm James Warburton, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Seven West Media. And joining me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Howard. We'll take you through our results and the progress of our strategy and provide you with a trading update. After