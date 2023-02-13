Half Year 2023 Seven West Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Seven West Media's First Half Results for the 2023 Financial Year. I'm James Warburton, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Seven West Media. And joining me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Howard. Today, we'll take you through our results, our key priorities and then provide you with a trading update. After the presentation, we'll take questions from investors and analysts.



The first half of FY '23 saw Seven West Media continue to reap the benefits of the strategy we introduced in 2019, which is to create the country's leading total television company and continue the rapid growth of our digital businesses. Seven ranked as Australia's most watched television network for the second