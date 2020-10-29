Oct 29, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Robert A. Murray - Southern Cross Media Group Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Southern Cross Media Group Limited. My name is Rob Murray, the Chairman of SCA. I've been informed that a quorum is present, and I'm pleased to officially declare the meeting open. Thank you for joining us today.



Today's meeting is being held using an online platform provided by Lumi. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting remotely. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies can ask questions and submit votes in real time. And if despite all this, we have technological issues, we will make a recording of the meeting available on our website in the coming days.



Before moving to some housekeeping matters, I would like to welcome and introduce my fellow directors who are joining the meeting today: Leon Pasternak, our Deputy Chair. Leon has been on our Board for 15 years. As I'm sure you're aware, Leon will be retiring at the end of today's meeting; Grant