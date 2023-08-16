Aug 16, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

John Kelly - Southern Cross Media Group Limited - CEO, MD, COO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Southern Cross Austereo's full year results presentation. This morning we will take you through our company results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2023. I am John Kelly, and this is my first presentation of SCA's results since being appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO on 1 July 2023.



I'm honored and energized to lead the company. I've been with SCA since 2016, most recently in the role of Chief Operating Officer, where I led SCA's strategy and general management team, among other responsibilities. I know many of you through previous interactions when I was the Group CFO at Ten Network Holdings, and it's good to be back.



I'm joined today by our