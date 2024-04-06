Unveiling RH (RH)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Intrinsic Worth of RH in the Luxury Retail Market

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Amidst a volatile market, RH (RH, Financial) has demonstrated considerable resilience with a significant daily gain of 17.26% and a 3-month gain of 15.71%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.68, investors are prompted to ask: is RH modestly undervalued? This article delves into a valuation analysis to uncover the answer, inviting readers to explore the intricate details that follow.

Company Introduction

RH is a distinguished player in the $143 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry, offering a wide array of luxury products and services. With a unique business model that spans across furniture, lighting, textiles, and hospitality, RH has crafted a reputation for innovation and curation. The company's commitment to expanding its market through digital platforms and new product categories positions it for potential growth. Comparing RH's stock price of $348.26 to the GF Value of $444.12, we initiate an in-depth analysis of RH's true valuation.

1773866171121168384.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive measure reflecting the intrinsic value of a stock, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. RH's stock suggests modest undervaluation according to the GF Value, with its market cap standing at $6.30 billion. This valuation suggests that RH's long-term stock return may outpace its business growth, offering an attractive opportunity for value investors.

1773866152271966208.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Evaluating a company's financial strength is crucial before investing. RH's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1 places it below the industry average, indicating a higher risk of permanent loss. The company's overall financial strength score of 4 out of 10 reflects its poor financial position.

1773866188548501504.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is a less risky investment factor, especially when consistent over the long term. RH's operating margin of 13.52% ranks well within its industry, underpinning its strong profitability score of 8 out of 10. Growth is also pivotal in valuation, with RH's annual revenue growth of 7.5% and 3-year average EBITDA growth of 11.9% outperforming a majority of its peers.

ROIC vs WACC

The comparison between a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers insight into its profitability and value creation. RH's ROIC of 11.16, though close, falls slightly below its WACC of 12, suggesting a potential challenge in creating shareholder value.

1773866205883559936.png

Conclusion

Considering the modest undervaluation of RH's stock, the company's strong profitability, and its competitive growth, RH presents an intriguing case for investors. However, its financial strength remains a concern. For a comprehensive understanding of RH's financials, interested parties are encouraged to review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.