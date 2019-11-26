Full Year 2019 Transaction Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

David M. Hurwitz - Transaction Capital Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Transaction Capital's results presentation for the year ended 30 September 2019. Most of you know me, but my name is David Hurwitz. I'm the CEO of Transaction Capital, and I'll be presenting results today.



We're going to start off with the group financial highlights. We're extremely pleased with the way Transaction Capital has performed this year, with our results being ahead of consensus. Both headline earnings and headline earnings per share increased by 18%. At SA Taxi, we saw headline earnings growing by 38% and our attributable portion thereof growing by 21%. And in TCRS, we saw headline earnings growing by 15%. So really a fantastic results.



Dividends continue to grow faster than earnings. This year, dividends per share grew by 22%, up to ZAR 0.61 per share, and that is due to our high cash conversion rates. We still have about ZAR 950 million worth of undeployed capital on our balance sheet, which provides us with a very strong and robust balance sheet, which is