Half Year 2020 Transaction Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

David M. Hurwitz - Transaction Capital Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Transaction Capital's Results Presentation for the Half Year Ended March 2020. My name is David Hurwitz. I'm the CEO of Transaction Capital



Let's start with our group highlights. We are extremely pleased with our results with TC delivering robust operational performance, in line with our expectation of high-teen percentage growth. Headline earnings increased 19% and headline earnings per share increased 18%. This was before any COVID-19 adjustments for expected short-term disruptions in future cash flows from assets held at 31 March. TC's performance did not necessitate these adjustments. It was a conservative approach at TC's election. These adjustments are also noncash and before tax.



In SA Taxi, we increased impairment provisions by ZAR 126 million, owing to short-term disruptions in our clients' ability to afford loan installments. This was due to COVID-19 restrictions impinging on their ability to operate and the impact of the April