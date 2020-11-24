Full Year 2020 Transaction Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

David M. Hurwitz - Transaction Capital Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Transaction Capital's Results Presentation for the Full Year Ended September 2020. My name is David Hurwitz. I'm the CEO of Transaction Capital, and I'm very pleased to be presenting to you today from WeBuyCars Midstream premises, which you see behind me.



Let's start with a summary of the group's performance during 2020, a year characterized by COVID-19. Transaction Capital has maintained a long-term track record of growth. Our compound annual growth rate from 2014 to 2019 in core headline earnings has been 24% and in core headline earnings per share has been 23%. Dividends have grown faster than earnings, supported by high cash conversion rates, which has resulted in strong shareholder returns of about 33% per year.



Our half year results to March '20 before the effects of COVID-19 were in line with our historical growth track record. Core headline earnings grew 19% and core headline earnings per share grew by 18%. Like most companies in the world, COVID-19 impacted