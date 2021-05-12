Half Year 2021 Transaction Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

David M. Hurwitz - Transaction Capital Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Transaction Capital's Results Presentation for the Half Year ended March 31, 2021. My name is David Hurwitz. I'm the CEO of Transaction Capital, and I'm pleased to be presenting our results to you today.



Let's start with the overview of our group's performance during the first half of 2021, a 6-month period characterized by Transaction Capital's decisive recovery from COVID.



We're extremely pleased with our strong operational and credit performance, delivering excellent financial results. During the first 6 months of 2021, Transaction Capital resumed its long-term track record of growth. Headline earnings and headline earnings per share have grown by 56% and 43%, respectively. Like most companies in the world, COVID impacted our 2020 results last year. For the first time ever, earnings dipped and we did not pay a dividend. For this reason, we feel that 2019 should be used as a base. And I'm very pleased that this year, both headline earnings and headline earnings per share