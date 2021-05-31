May 31, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

David M. Hurwitz - Transaction Capital Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. So welcome, everybody. Welcome to our presentation today. You would have seen from the scenes that we released last week that we have completed agreements to increase our shareholding with WeBuyCars from 49.9%, up to 74.9%. This transaction -- this is the point of today's meeting. We'll be taking you through a very quick presentation on what we've been able to achieve here.



Joining me on the presentation, unfortunately we're all in different rooms, we had planned to be on one together. But joining me on the presentation, first of all, is myself, David Hurwitz, I'm the CEO of Transaction Capital. Joining me is Mark Herskovits, who is the Chief Investment Officer and was responsible, very involved and responsible for computing these agreements with the WeBuyCars team. And then we also have on the call, Sean Doherty, our Chief Financial Officer, as well as the Investor Relations team, which is Normand Zulu, Morne Kok and Jolene (inaudible) So we're going to flip over to Slide 1, which Mark will talk through.



