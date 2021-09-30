Sep 30, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Warwick Bam - Avior Capital Markets(Pty)Ltd.-Head of Research&Research Analyst



A warm welcome to everyone from across the globe from sunny South Africa. We're pleased you could join Transaction Capitalâs pre-close discussion prior to their 2021 full year results. We want to thank David Hurwitz, Chief Executive Officer; Sean Doherty, Chief Financial Officer; Nomonde Xulu, Head of Investor Relations and Strategy; and Morne Kok, Investor Relations Manager, for making themselves available to engage with us this afternoon. (Operator Instructions)



I'll start by handing over to David and the team for opening comments before facilitating the Q&A. Thank you, and enjoy the meeting, everyone.



David M. Hurwitz - Transaction Capital Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Warwick and Sabena and Avior, thanks for hosting us today. I was going to introduce everyone in the room, but you beat me to it, Warwick. So I'm going to dispense with that. I thought probably what I could do is I could just