Full Year 2021 Transaction Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

David M. Hurwitz - Transaction Capital Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Transaction Capital's Results Presentation for the year ended 30 September 2021. My name is David Hurwitz. I'm the CEO of Transaction Capital, and I'm pleased to be presenting our results to you today. Let's start with an overview of our group's performance during 2021, a year characterized by Transaction Capital's decisive recovery from COVID.



We're extremely pleased with our strong operational and credit performance, delivering excellent financial results. During the year, Transaction Capital resumed its long-term track record of growth, with headline earnings growing by 264% and headline earnings per share growing by 234%. Like most companies in the world, COVID impacted our 2020 results. For the first time ever, earnings dipped and we did not pay a dividend. For this reason, we feel that 2020's results are not appropriate as a base to measure performance against and 2019's results should be used as the pre-COVID base.



And I'm very pleased that headline earnings has