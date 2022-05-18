Half Year 2022 Transaction Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

David M. Hurwitz - Transaction Capital Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good day. Welcome to Transaction Capital's Results Presentation for the half year to 31 March 2022. My name is David Hurwitz. I'm the CEO of Transaction Capital, and I'm pleased to be presenting our results to you today. Transaction Capital has been disruptive, entrepreneurial, high-growth and resilient businesses. We deliver both a social and a commercial return, and we've done this for more than 2 decades and for 10 years as a listed entity. Transaction Capital has grown its earnings base through vertical integration to its markets by investment into adjacent markets and by expanding its existing total addressable market.



We have strategically positioned our business models in line with the evolution over the years through our divisions, WeBuyCars and SA Taxi, Transaction Capital enables the mobility of private and public commuters in South Africa. We see these businesses evolving further into our mobility platform. TCRS' strategy is centered on our vision to create a range of digitally driven business services as a