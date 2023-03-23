Transaction Capital Ltd Investor Webinar Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / NTS GMT

David M. Hurwitz - Transaction Capital Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Hello, everybody. Thanks for joining. This is Transaction Capital's investor update for today, the 23rd of March. My name is David Hurwitz. I'm the CEO of Transaction Capital. I'm joined today by Sahil Samjowan, who is the incoming CFO; also Sean Doherty on my left, who is the CFO of the group but also the Deputy CEO of Transaction Capital. Sean and Sahil will transition in the next few weeks. Sahil becomes CFO and then Sean is certainly responsible as Deputy CEO of SA Taxi. And I'm also joined by Mark Herskovits, the Chief Investment Officer.



It's been about 1.5 weeks since we released our trading statement, and we've engaged extensively with shareholders, with debt investors and with other stakeholders. And the purpose of today is to try and provide clarity and clarification around the main themes that have come up from those engagements.



We're going to split our presentation into 3 segments. You will see that the presentation is actually on our website at the moment if anybody wants to take a look at that in