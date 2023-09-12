Transaction Capital Ltd Corporate Call Transcript

Sep 12, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Good evening, everybody. My name is David Hurwitz. I'm the CEO of Transaction Capital. I'm joined here today by Jonathan Jawno, a founder of Transaction Capital and will be the incoming CEO at the end of December this year. I'm also joined by our other Executive Directors, Sahil Samjowan who is our Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Herskovits, our Chief Investment Officer.



Thanks for holding on to the call. Welcome to this webinar. The reason for the webinar relates to the two SENS announcements that we issued yesterday just after the market closed, one being a trading statement and the other one regarding a change in CEO. I thought what I would do is I would probably spend about 10 minutes or so, just quickly talking through those two announcements. And then wanted to spend as much time as possible for Q&A. We have until 1:00 p.m. So we've got a good hour for that compared -- hoping that there's more than enough time to cover the Q&A.



There is a functionality on this call to post your questions. And